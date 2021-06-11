Tampa Bay Lightning to hold drive thru pep rally Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting a 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bolts Drive Thur Pep Rally Saturday, June 12.

The Lightning, along with AdventHealth, will hold the pep rally from 9 a.m. to noon outside of Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

MORE COVERAGE: QUEST FOR THE CUP

The Lightning will play the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals. The schedule is to be announced.

Fans can pick up playoff yard signs and other promotional items and partner giveaways.

AdventHealth will also be giving away free 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs shirts and Dunkin' will be providing free donuts and a $5 promotional card for the first 1,000 cars while the supplies last.