Watch Now
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning need to recover quickly after Game 3 overtime loss to Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 09:05:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated in almost every facet of the game on Saturday, except for the final score. Now, the Lightning is down 2-1 to a physical Toronto Maple Leafs team and needs a win in Game 4 to keep pace in the first-round series.

Tampa Bay outshot Toronto 39-27 in Game 3, but allowed the game-tying goal heading when Toronto pulled its goalie with just about a minute to go in the game.

Game 3 saw a very physical game with bad blood between the two teams erupting into a fight that saw multiple penalties and almost knocked Brayden Point out for the game.

Now, the Lightning must put the problems in Game 3 behind them and hope they still have enough in the tank to knock out a very tough offense from the Leafs.

Toronto has outscored the Lightning 11-5 over the last two games, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has looked more than mortal after dominating in the playoffs over the past few years.

Tampa Bay can't take a loss in Game 4 as it would send the series back to Toronto with the Maple Leafs ready to close out the Lightning and end it's dominance over the Eastern Conference.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena Monday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.