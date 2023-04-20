Lightning look to take commanding 2-0 lead over Maple Leafs

TORONTO, Ont. — After demolishing the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series, the Tampa Bay Lightning return to the ice in Toronto looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead before the series comes to Tampa.

There wasn't much that went wrong with the Lightning's 7-3 victory in Game 1, but injuries may trip up the team as they look for another victory Thursday.

Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision for the Bolts in Game 2 after leaving Game 1 after the first period. Defenseman Erik Cernak will not play in Game 2 after taking an elbow to the head from Toronto's Michael Bunting. The Maple Leafs player has been suspended three games for his check.

The Lightning may get forward Tanner Jeannot back, but it's not certain, according to ESPN.com.

Still, the Lightning can still roll out stars Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, and star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Maple Leafs are still favored over the Lightning in Game 2. If Tampa Bay is able to pull out a Game 2 victory, doubt will definitely take over in the minds of the Leafs as they have to travel to the unfriendly confines of Amalie Arena.

Puck drops for Game 2 at 7 p.m.