Lightning look to stay sharp before ECF Game 4 against Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are coming off a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers.

Ondrej Palat broke the tie heading into the final minute with a goal. They are now looking to capitalize on the newly swung momentum in front of the home crowd in Game 4.

“I think today you have to take a little breath and regroup," Lightning forward Corey Perry said. "It’s gonna have to be the same tomorrow. You are going to have to play the same way."YT

The Lightning have a chance to even up the series at 2-2 against the Rangers Tuesday.

“You can see in these playoffs especially momentum hasn’t been a huge factor with a lot of teams," Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. "But for us, it was the momentum of playing well. The first game was terrible. The second game we kind of found our legs. The third game we played a lot better so we are playing off that momentum. Not just the win."

As exciting as the win Sunday was, the celebration isn't going to last too long.

“We had to stop the Rangers roll," head coach John Cooper said. "Hopefully, that goal put a little pin in their bubble. I suspect they are going to come out just as they always have in these playoffs because they are a great team."

The big news out of Monday's practice is that even though Brayden Point is out on the ice with his teammates, Cooper ruled him out for ECF Game 4, still with that lower-body injury he suffered against the Maple Leafs.

Action starts at Amalie Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

