Lightning have played close to 300 games over the last 3 seasons

DENVER, Colo. — As the city of Tampa cheers the Lightning on in a third straight Stanley Cup Final, the number of games the team has put in since the start of the 2019 season is staggering.

According to NHL records, over the last three regular seasons, the Lightning has played a total of 208 regular-season games. The breakdown is 82 games in 2021-2022, 56 games in 2020-2021, and 70 games in 2019-2020.

Out of those 208 regular-season games, the Lightning was on the winning end 130 times. That translates to a winning percentage of .625.

But that's only part of the equation, there are also the playoff games.

Since 2019, the Lightning has played a total of 65 playoff games and counting. Through the playoffs of the last three seasons (including this year), Tampa Bay has won 71 percent of their games and claimed two straight Stanley Cup Championships and counting.

Overall, the Lightning has played 273 regular and post-season games since October 2, 2019 (the start of the 2019-2020 regular season), and won approximately 65 percent of those games overall.

Adding in an average of 7 preseason games per year yields a total number of 287 games played by Tampa Bay since October 2, 2019.

According to Google, 985 days have passed since October 2, 2019. Dividing the number of games by 985 days shows the Lightning has played a game every 3.4 days since the beginning of the 2019-2020 season.

By the way, if the Stanley Cup Final goes seven games, the Lightning will hit 294 games since the start of the 2019 regular season.

Needless to say, if the Tampa Bay Lightning hoist the Stanley Cup in an unprecedented three-peat, these players who have been here the entire time will have played quite a few minutes of hockey.