Lightning come out swinging, takes 2-1 lead over Avs after 1

TAMPA, Fla. — The Stanley Cup Final returned to Amalie Arena Monday night for a must-win game for the Tampa Bay Lightning to avoid going down 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche.

For the Lightning, the focus was on defense and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy who gave up 11 goals in the first two games to Colorado, both losses. The Avalanche's game plan was simple, keep doing everything you did in Game 2 and keep the road winning streak alive at 7 straight.

The puck dropped a little before 8:20 p.m. and both teams were off to the races as Tampa sought to prevent another early onslaught by the Avs.

Vasilevskiy was up to an early challenge when the Avs got a shot with most of the net open on a rebound. The Big Cat showed tremendous flexibility and push to keep the puck out of the net as the Avs squandered a golden opportunity.

Then just as the Tampa Bay crowd was settling in, Valeri Nichuskin easily beat Vasy when the Lightning failed to clear the puck out of the zone to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. But, Tampa Bay challenged the goal saying Colorado was offside.

The video showed the puck cross across the blue line and Colorado was indeed offside which wiped the Avalanche goal off the board, making the game 0-0 again.

A minute or so later, Colorado was slapped with an interference penalty on Steven Stamkos, putting the Lightning's much-maligned power-play unit on the ice for two minutes. Tampa Bay was 0-6 up to this point in the Stanley Cup Final and nothing changed with this unit.

The Lightning was hit with a penalty for high-sticking with 12:51 putting the game into 4-on-4 action and then Colorado would have a 1:12 power play opportunity of their own.

And unlike Tampa Bay, the Colorado Avalanche made the Lightning pay when they were short-handed as Gabriel Landeskog put it past The Big Cat to give the Avs a 1-0 lead with a little more than eleven minutes to go in the first period.

A few minutes later, Colorado was called for a holding penalty, putting the Lightning's power-play unit back on the ice as it tries to redeem itself and finally get on the board. But it wasn't to be as the Lightning whiffed on passes and couldn't keep the puck in their zone consistently as both teams went back to full strength.

Then just as soon as Lightning fans were getting down, Anthony Cirelli powered a break down the ice and snuck it past Kuemper to tie the game. Cirelli skated back to the bench and yelled, "Let's Go Blue!"

Cirelli's goal was the first by the Lightning in more than 80 minutes of on-ice time.

But Tampa didn't waste any time getting on the board again as Stamkos set up Ondrei Palat with a perfect pass to give him an open shot that he easily converted. That gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the Stanley Cup Final, 2-1.

Tampa's crowd came to life on the Palat goal after being largely quiet through the first 15 minutes of action.

But Tampa suffered a potentially critical injury as Nick Paul limped off the ice with a little more than three minutes to go in the first period.

As all eyes turned toward Paul, Tampa was playing its game and had the lead 2-1.