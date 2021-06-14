Watch
Islanders beat Lightning 2-1 in series opener

Associated Press
New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) carries the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 14, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Islanders jumped out to a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 1.

The win at AMALIE Arena came on the shoulders of 30 saves from goaltender Semyon Varlamov, with goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock.

The Bolts had started each of the first two series this postseason on the road, winning the first two games in each series. Now they start in the hole in the first series where they have home-ice advantage.

New York got on the board first at the 12:32 mark of the second period and added another goal in the third period.

The Lightning goal came late during a 6 on 4 power play when goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled for an extra skater.

The best-of-seven series continues in Tampa Tuesday night, and is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference final, which the Lightning won in six games.

“We dropped a few last year in the playoffs as well, including in the Final. We’re fine in this position,” Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos said.

