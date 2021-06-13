PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders, Game 1

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) beats New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) to a loose puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a pass between Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta's legs during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) takes down Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) kicks a rebound out to New York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) carries the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) gets around New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) plays the puck after getting knocked down by New York Islanders center Travis Zajac during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) flips a shot on New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) gets around New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) misses a check by New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops a deflection by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

