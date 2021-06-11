Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Game 1 set between Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders

The rest of the schedule has not been announced yet
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Joel Auerbach
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his first of two goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
LIghtning-Panthers-Game1-May16.png
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:56:48-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning has announced Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals against the New York Islanders.

According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 1 will take place Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena.

MORE COVERAGE: QUEST FOR THE CUP

The rest of the semifinal schedule has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.