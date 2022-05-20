Watch
Enthusiasm on the ice, on radio for last second Lightning win

Lightning Panthers Playoff Game 2
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:47:54-04

TAMPA, Fla. — When Dave Miskin does play-by-play, there’s no about where his allegiance lies.

“As a kid growing up I liked the announcers for the teams that I was cheering for to be exciting when something good happened for that team,” he said.

Something really good did happen in Game 2 against the Panthers Thursday night.

An improbable goal in the final seconds gives the Bolts a commanding lead in this playoff series.

Mishkin exploded with excitement.

“I’m not really thinking about how I’m going to sound. I’m not really thinking about what I’m saying," Mishkin said. "I’m just reacting in the moment. I try and stay in the moment and that’s the way I’ve done it as long as I’ve been doing it.”

The Lightning have now won three playoff games under coach Jon Cooper where they scored the winning the goal with less than 10 seconds left.

“Those are memories that you never forget. They are ionic moments. And last night was another one.”

Mishkin has had plenty of winning moments to scream about the past few seasons.

He said this year’s Bolts can bring home the Stanley Cup again.

