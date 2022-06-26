TAMPA, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams met Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 34-9-6 at home. The Lightning has a 28-10-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 31-14-3 on the road and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche rank fourth in NHL plays with 308 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS:

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES:

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.