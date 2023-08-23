Watch Now
Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk passes away

WWE
WWE Remembers Terry Funk
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 16:56:34-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tributes from across the professional wrestling world poured in to remember Terry Funk who passed away Wednesday.

Ric Flair called Funk one of the hardest workers ever and that no one could replace Funk in professional wrestling.

Hardcore wrestling legend Mick Foley also paid tribute to Funk. The two shared the ring numerous times and had some of the most legendary hardcore wrestling matches around the globe.

The WWE posted a remembrance of Funk who was in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Outside of his work in the ring, Funk also made appearances in movies, most notably the action movie "Roadhouse." In the film with the late Patrick Swayze, Funk played a brawling bouncer and was involved in several fight scenes in the movie.

