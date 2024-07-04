Watch Now
Port Richey's Miki Sudo gets 10th win at the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest, sets new record

Julia Nikhinson/AP
Miki Sudo, right, reacts after winning the women's division in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sudo ate a record 51 hot dogs.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 04, 2024

BROOKLYN, Ny — Local competitive eater Miki Sudo wins another Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and sets a new record in the process.

Sudo lives in Port Richey and claimed her 10th victory in the competitive eating contest. She won by consuming a record-breaking 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Mayoi Ebihara from Japan came in second in the women's competition, downing 37 hot dogs and buns.

In an interview after last year's contest with Kevin Lewis, Sudo said that she was pushing for higher numbers in this year's event, and it looks like she got it.

Patrick Bertoletti was a winner of the men's competition and had 58 hot dogs and buns 10 in minutes.

