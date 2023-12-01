Popular tailgate group, charity booted from city park

TAMPA, Fla. — The history of the Tampa Bay Leatherheads tailgate group goes back a long time for Tim Young.

“40 years ago, I rode my bike over here from Cleartwater with six pieces of charcoal and a couple of hot dogs," said Young.

More than 20 years ago, Shawn Conner started the group that would become the Leatherheads.

“It’s kind of a life for me. I’ve grown up with it. My kids have grown up, literally, here," said Connor.

The tailgate location has been at Al Lopez Park, just north of the stadium. The Leatherheads pay the city to use six RV spots for their gathering including BBQ, adult beverages, games, and a raffle.

People are asked to make donations when they attend. The Leatherheads said all the money goes to charity, and they don’t make a dime. In fact, the group is in the middle of a toy drive as of Friday.

“We’ve done Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Curing Kids Cancer, Successful Jocks. We’ve worked with players' families," said Connor.

But now, after over two decades at the location, the group got a cease and desist order from Tampa's park department.

We asked the City of Tampa’s Communication Department about it. They said the group expanded its footprint and organized activities over the years, including selling tickets for admission, offering alcohol, and holding raffles. They said all these elements are code violations.

The Leatherheads acknowledge the laws but said drinking in the park or walking down the sidewalk with a beer have always been overlooked on gamedays.

“How is it unacceptable for me, but the dozens and dozens of other tailgates and people, hundreds of people, that are doing the same exact thing that I’m doing, maybe not to the level or magnitude, I get that. I understand. But the people that are doing the same exact things as I am doing, none of them got this cease and desist letter," said Connor.

The city finally met with the Leatherheads to work out a solution to keep them in the park.

But the group said instead, they are moving to another spot at 3315 W. Ohio Ave. on private property, so they can keep doing what they’ve always done.

Here is the full statement from the City of Tampa: