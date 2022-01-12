Watch
Plenty of tickets available for Bucs Wild Card game on the secondary ticket market

Prices start around $200
Alex Menendez/AP
An overall general interior view of Raymond James Stadium as the Miami Dolphins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:30:45-05

TAMPA, Fla. — While there are plenty of tickets available on the secondary market for Sunday's Wild Card game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, if you want to buy some of those tickets, get ready to shell out a lot of cash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ticketmaster shows seats in almost every section of Raymond James Stadium available for Sunday's playoff game. But, to even get so-called nose-bleed seats, you're going to pay at least $186 for a ticket near the top of the stadium. If you want to sit near the field, prices go to over $2,000 per ticket on Ticketmaster.

The news isn't any better if you try StubHub. The secondary ticket seller has prices that start at $195 per ticket for the upper deck to prices exceeding $1,500.

Finally, a look at Seat Geek showed tickets ranging from $329 and up.

If you grab two tickets, at some of the lowest prices of roughly $200 a ticket, plus around $40 for parking, plus $50-$75 for concessions; you'll end up paying at least $500 for two people to see the Buccaneers home playoff game on Sunday.

And be ready to get wet as the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain and windy conditions on Sunday.

Assuming the Buccaneers win, Tampa will host another playoff game the following Sunday.

