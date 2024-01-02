Plant High School seniors help the community one 'dink' at a time

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of Plant High School seniors have turned their love of pickleball into a way to raise money for local charities one ‘dink’ at a time.

“It’s just the action of playing also mixed with the donations. It kind of works perfectly,” Kelsey Coffee said.

Coffee, along with other Plant seniors Trey O’Malley and Chase Jarrett, created the non-profit called “Dinking for Donations.” Now, if you’re not up with your pickleball lingo, dinking is a finesse shot that requires skill and patience.

“I wanted something new,” O’Malley said. “Pickleball was perfect for it. Me, Chase, and my friends went to JBL Park and started playing. Hooked on it ever since.”

Now they are hooked on giving back.

The organization hosts pickleball events and tournaments to raise money for Tampa Bay Organizations in need, like Metropolitan Ministries and A Kids Place Foster Home.

“It just feels great to be able to help people,” Jarrett said. “I’m blessed to have a roof over my head. I don’t need the money now, I’m only 17. Let me help the other people who need a little push. Life is all about opportunities. I want to share that opportunity to other people.”

They have also hosted a food drive and a Christmas toy drive.

“It was super cool to see how much money we can raise and help out our community while also doing something we all love,” Coffee said. "I never thought I could have so much fun donating to charities.”

O’Malley and Jarrett plan to go to Florida State University next year and set up a similar pickleball club on campus.

“That’s the best part. You’re having fun, and you’re helping out the community,” O’Malley said. “There is nothing better than that.”

EVENTS AND CONTRIBUTIONS: