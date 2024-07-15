Plant High alum Pete Alonso participating in MLB Home Run Derby

TAMPA, Fla. — The Major League Baseball All-Star break is upon us, which means All-Star festivities begin Monday with the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas.

Plant High School alum and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will be among those participating.

“For me, I really like doing it,” he said. “It’s fun to participate because of growing up watching it. If I have an opportunity to do it, I’m going to do it.”

In January 2024, Alonso held the second annual Battle For The Bay youth home run derby at Plant High, which benefited The Alonso Foundation.

Alonso will be making his fifth appearance in the MLB Home Run Derby, and if he wins, he already plans to put his winnings toward the foundation.

“This year, whatever winnings I get, I want to help inspire youth by having the funds go to refurbishing fields and getting kids out there across the US,” he said.

Alonso and his wife created The Alonso Foundation in 2020 to advocate for animal welfare, our veterans, and underprivileged youth.

“This game is not just about the present. It’s about the future and inspiring kids,” Alonso said. “And, hopefully, inspiring kids to where they could eventually do it. For me, it was a dream, and now it’s a reality.”

The reality for this Tampa native is that if he wins the derby Monday night, he will join Ken Griffey, Jr., as the only three-time champions.

Alonso’s previous wins came in 2019 in Cleveland and 2021 in Colorado.

“Full stadium, sold out stadium, for people all there to see the same thing, which I think is the coolest part of our game, seeing balls hit hard and far,” Alonso said.

So far this season, Alonso ranks fifth in the National League with 19 home runs.

“It’s real exciting because taking myself back to 7-8 year-old me, it’s a dream come true for sure,” he said.

The MLB Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. EST.