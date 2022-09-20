Pasco High gets off to undefeated start on the back of strong running game

The Pasco High School football team lost every game last season — 10 games, 10 losses.

But with a new head coach, and a star running back, they’re no longer an easy win on an opponent’s schedule.

“That’s what they think. We went 0-10 last, and they can run all over us,” running back Tayshan Balmir told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Now it’s Balmir running over everyone.

Balmir is the Pirates' senior running back that has not played high school football since he was a freshman. He’s helped lead Pasco to a 4-0 start to the season.

“We talked to him about running track first,” head coach Alphonso Freeney said. “A lot of people don’t know this but he is an elite track runner. He does everything you want a kid to do. He gets in on scout team and gives our defense great work because our defense won’t see a back like that.”

“I think he’s probably the best running back in Florida,” offensive lineman Kiahezeh Russell added.

Russell might not be far off. Through four games this season, Balmir leads the entire state with 840 rushing yards, which is an average of 210 per game, and he has scored 12 touchdowns.

“My linemen have been helping me out, and I am really fast,” Balmir said.

“He sees the hole and takes it,” Russell said. “He breaks every first three tackles. He just goes; he’s fast, man.”

“If we kept stats for how many broken tackles he had, it would probably break some record,” Freeney said.

All these yards and all these touchdowns would not be possible if not for the offensive line.

“Most of our linemen are sophomores. I love them,” Balmir said. “They help me. Without them, I wouldn’t have the success I have now.”

“Tayshaun is an amazing running back with lots of talent,” offensive lineman Mason Pippin said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s always talking to us, making sure we’re doing what he needs, and we’re working together to get the gaps he needs to get lots of yards and lots of touchdowns.”

Pasco’s next game is Sept. 30 at Cypress Creek.