PartyLikeAPlayer: Tampa Bay Bucs' Rob Gronkowski, Groupon team up to throw Super Bowl party

Tampa Bay Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski and Groupon are teaming up to throw a Super Bowl party like no other.

Days after the Bucs fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27, Gronkowski announced on his Twitter that since he won't be attending Super Bowl LVI he was "getting out of town" and going to let Groupon throw a party at his house.

So, I’m not in the Big Game… but you guys deserve to have some fun watching it. That’s why I’m letting @Groupon throw a Game Day party at my house. I know I know, I’m a trusting guy. Download the Groupon app to enter for a chance to win! #PartyLikeaPlayer #ad pic.twitter.com/B9MgHwlau1 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 25, 2022

According to Groupon, one lucky fan could win the chance for them and 15 guests to "be flown to Boston and receive two nights of hotel accommodations. On Big Game day, they will be transported from their Boston hotel to Gronk’s house for an experience that most football fans could only dream of."

The "over-the-top Big Game party experience" will feature beer and wine tastings, an indoor bounce house, mini golf, axe throwing and a hot stone massage station.

To win the ultimate Big Game viewing experience at Gronk’s 4,486 square-foot home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, fans can enter the sweepstakes daily from now until Wednesday, Feb 2 through the Groupon app.

Fans “will have a chance to enter to win bonus baller prizes through Feb 13,” according to Groupon.

"If you do win, just don't break anything." — Rob Gronkowski

For more information on the Party Like a Player sweepstakes, visit https://grouponpartylikeaplayer.com/rules.