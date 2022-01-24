Fans look ahead to next season after Bucs loss to Rams

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a tough loss Sunday for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans after the Bucs fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27, dashing dreams of back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

“Heartbroken,” said Lee Albritton.

“A little sad to be honest,” said Monica Albritton. “We came here expecting a win. It was going to be a hard one though. It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking to see the least.”

Those emotions were felt by thousands of Bucs fans leaving Raymond James Stadium Sunday night after a disappointing loss to end the season. Larry and Jennifer Ellis of Toronto are Tom Brady fans who came to see TB12 work his magic.

“They put on a show right at the end there and came up a little bit short,” said Larry Ellis.

Fans said they had faith through the final minutes, as the team made a late game comeback to tie it up.

“She said don’t wallow, and I said alright, you know what, we’ve got Tom Brady. We can do it, and there we were right there at the end,” said Lee. “But you know what, this Bucs team, I’ll always love them. They’re always going to be my team.”

While the run for a repeat came up short, fans recognized the good the team has done for the community, the region, and beyond.

“It’s great for the area. The Lightning, everything, the Rays, they’re all, but Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers, they’re I feel like just the heart and soul of Tampa Bay,” said Lee.

Fans are now picking up and charging forward to a new season, while some wonder what’s in store for Tom Brady, though fans says they'll continue to still cheer on their team, win or lose.

“The Bucs are our team, and we’re going to keep supporting them, and we’re going to keep being here,” said Monica. “We’re right here next season and the season after that and the season that follows, and we’re going to be right here. We never give up on our team.”