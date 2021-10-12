Oddsmakers say Lightning will come up short in quest for 3rd straight Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning prepare to hoist another Stanley Cup championship banner at Amalie Arena, the question becomes can the team put together the elusive three-peat as the best team in the National Hockey League.

If you believe the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, the Lightning have a great shot at winning three straight Stanley Cups for the first time since the New York Islanders pulled it off from 1981-1983.

Online sportsbook Bovada gave the Lightning odds of +550, the second-best in the National Hockey League behind only the Colorado Avalanche who stood at +450. BetMGM's odds, via SI.com, as of early August were similar with the Avalanche the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Stanley Cup with the Lightning getting the second-best odds followed by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegasinsider.com also has the Avalanche first with the Lightning second and Golden Knights third in its Stanley Cup predictions. Meantime, FanDuel said at the beginning of October that Colorado is likely the champion, but gave Tampa Bay the second-best odds followed closely by the Golden Knights.

PointsBet has a slightly different order, via NBCSports.com, with the Avalanche first, Golden Knights second, and Lightning third. The same order is shown in odds from DraftKings.com who also pick the Avalanche to win it all this season.

So will the Lightning win it all this season? The oddsmakers say they'll get close, but not quite win a third-straight Stanley Cup. But never underestimate Thunder Alley and what the Lightning can do when the Stanley Cup is on the line!