Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero midway through Saturday's March Madness games

It's the end of the line for perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports.

With Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket was shredded. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

Texas Tech followed up with a 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake, leaving 11 brackets out of 34 million filled out on the NCAA's platform still perfect.

ESPN's tracker was down to 11 perfect brackets out of 24.3 million following the wins by Michigan and Texas Tech.

CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.000036% unblemished brackets through Saturday’s two early games.

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.