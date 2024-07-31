NFL kicks off 2024 season with new rules for the kickoff

Need to Know:

Kickoffs in the NFL will completely change for the 2024 season

This is a 1-year experiment from the league to see if they can increase kick returns

From the setup zone to the landing zone, the rules changes will apply to both the kicking and receiving team

XFL provided inspiration for the new rules

When the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans take the field Thursday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, it will literally kickoff a new set of rules in the NFL.

In the spring, NFL owners voted to change kickoffs. They were hoping to revive kick returns after last season, which saw just 21.8% of all kicks being returned.

Kickoff returns have dropped steadily in recent years as player safety has increased. Kickoffs were long considered among the most dangerous players with high-speed collisions causing concussions.

John McCoy/AP FILE - Los Angeles Rams' Ben Skowronek (18), Antoine Brooks Jr. (39) and Christian Rozeboom (56) run toward the Tennessee Titans on a kickoff during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

With all that said, for the new kickoff rules, the NFL looked to the XFL for some inspiration.

Owners agreed to a one-year experiment to radically change kickoffs, which would continue to limit high-speed collisions while hopefully sparking more returns.

Here's a look at how the kickoffs will change based on the NFL's new rules.

Starting Position:

The ball will continue to be kicked from the kicking team's 35-yard-line

Safety kicks will continue to be kicked or punted from the team's 20-yard-line

Alignment:

All kicking team players will line up with one foot on the receiving team's 40-yard-line

The receiving team will be lined up as follows:

The Setup Zone - a 5-yard area from the receiving team's 30 to 35-yard line where at least 9 receiving team players must line up At least 7 receiving team players will have a foot on its 35-yard line (the restraining line) Players not on the restraining line must be lined up in the setup zone, outside the hash marks No player in the setup zone can move until the kick has hit the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone A maximum of 2 returners may line up in the landing zone and can move at any time prior to or during the kick



Confused yet? Wait, there's more!

LM Otero/AP FILE - Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, center, works with players during an NFL football team practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Landing Zone:

The landing zone is the area between the receiving team's goal line and its 20-yard-line (think of a red zone on the receiving end team's of the field)

Any kick that hits short of the landing zone will be treated like a kick out of bounds, the play will be blown dead, and the receiving team will take over at its 40-yard line.

Any kick that hits in the landing zone must be returned

If a kick lands in the landing zone and then goes into the end zone, it must be returned or downed by the receiving team. If it's downed, the receiving team takes over at its 20-yard-line

If a kick hits in the end zone and stays inbounds, it can be returned or downed. If downed, the receiving team takes over at its own 30-yard-line.

If a kick goes out of the back of the end zone (either in the air or through a bounce), it's a touchback and the receiving team takes over at its 30-yard-line

Is there anything else?

No fair catch is allowed. Officials will blow the play dead

If weather conditions cause the ball off the tee twice, the kicker will be allowed to use a kicking stick to keep the ball in place. The closest official will pick up the stick immediately after the kick

What about onside kicks?

Starting in the fourth quarter, the team that is trailing in the game has the opportunity to declare an onside kick to the officials

Current onside kick rules would apply

However, if the onside kick goes beyond the setup zone untouched, the kicking team will be penalized and the receiving team would start at the 20-yard-line.

Wait, what if there is a penalty before the kickoff?

The setup zone and landing zone will not change with any penalty that carries over to kickoffs. Only the spot of the kick will move

Penalties on scoring players will not be carried over to the kickoff and will instead be taken on the extra point or two-point conversion try

Penalties on the extra point or two-point conversion try can carry over to the kickoff, but only the spot of the kick will move

Still confused? You are probably not alone. Here's a quick look at what an XFL kickoff looked like.

Needless to say, special teams coaches will be earning their salary during the 2024 season.