NFL hopefuls training in Tampa leading up to draft day

TAMPA, Fla. — For many college athletes with professional aspirations, the road to the NFL begins in Tampa.

Several players make their offseason training homes at “House of Athlete”, including former Florida State running back Trey Benson.

“When I was 8 years old playing little league football,” Benson said. “I was a lot faster than most people. Ok, I can do this. That’s my dream ever since.”

Many kids dream of playing in the NFL.

“I always dreamed of the NFL would tell my mom I was going to college and play ball,” former Northern Iowa defensive back and Plant City High School alum Woo Governor said. “I was going to the NFL.”

Only a few make that dream happen.

“Work for it. Work, work, work,” Governor added. “You’re going to have an opportunity. Everybody here is humble enough to know we have the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Former Penn State defensive back and Chamberlain High School alum Johnny Dixon is also preparing for an NFL future at “House of Athlete”.

“My story is long, I feel like it’s different,” Dixon said. “I started at Wharton High School and transferred to Chamberlain High School. I tore my patella. In high school, I had a lot of offers before that and it kind of slandered down.”

“When I was in high school, my freshman year, I came out my first game and scored four touchdowns,” Governor said. “I found out I broke my leg and missed my freshman season.”

Adversity builds character and, hopefully soon, NFL players.

“Man, definitely looking forward to the phone call,” Governor said. “Every year it’s always said it’s going to happen like this and always takes a turn. Whatever God has in store I am looking forward to it. I just have a gut feeling I’m going to get a phone call.”

“It doesn’t matter what round I go as long as I get that opportunity,” Benson added. “I’m just happy to live out my dream.”

The first round of the NFL Draft gets started on Thursday at 8 p.m.