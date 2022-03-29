NFL changes OT rules to give both teams a possession

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Football League announced Tuesday it has approved a rule change that will guarantee both teams a possession if a playoff game goes to overtime.

Momentum for the rule change took off after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling overtime playoff game. After a wild comeback at the end of the game, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession of the overtime, thus ending the game.

Under the new rules, the Bills would have been given a possession after the Chiefs either converted an extra point or a two-point conversion following their overtime touchdown.

Another rule that was made permanent was by the NFL Competition Committee which "makes permanent the free kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup zone."

The NFL also amended the league's anti-tampering policy for secondary football executive positions. The league said a team would keep its player personnel staff together through the NFL Draft each year.

After each NFL Draft, a team would have to grant permission to another team to interview and hire a "non-high-level executive or non-secondary football executive for a secondary football executive position."

