New York Yankees cut team's facial hair policy

TAMPA, Fla. — After decades of having a strict no facial hair policy, the New York Yankees announced Friday that they took a razor to that policy.

The Yankees said a "well-trimmed" beard will now be allowed for players and team personnel.

Statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner on the alteration of Yankees facial hair policy: pic.twitter.com/UdEuAg3gZy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 21, 2025

The no facial hair policy had been in place for 49 years and had impacted multiple players who came to the team as free agents as all had to be clean-shaven by the time they took the field for the team.