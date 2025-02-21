Watch Now
New York Yankees cut team's facial hair policy

Yankees Marlins Baseball
Lynne Sladky/AP
A New York Yankees cap sits with a glove during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Yankees Marlins Baseball
TAMPA, Fla. — After decades of having a strict no facial hair policy, the New York Yankees announced Friday that they took a razor to that policy.

The Yankees said a "well-trimmed" beard will now be allowed for players and team personnel.

The no facial hair policy had been in place for 49 years and had impacted multiple players who came to the team as free agents as all had to be clean-shaven by the time they took the field for the team.


