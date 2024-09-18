Watch Now
New rendering of the USF football stadium highlights student section

USF Athletics
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida shared a new rendering of the on-campus stadium that shows the student section.

The university said that all seats on the west side of the stadium will be for students only and the area will have a dedicated entrance, restrooms, and concessions.

The section will seat 8,000, and the USF Bulls logo will be featured in some of the seats.

Ground breaking for the stadium is scheduled to begin in October and is scheduled for completion in time for the fall 2027 season.

USF DAYTIME STADIUM

