New Buccaneers OC finding ways to improve an elite offense

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cycled through three offensive coordinators in the last three seasons.

The first was Dave Canales, who became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Then, Liam Coen became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bucs will now have Josh Grizzard as the new O.C. His experience as a passing game coordinator last year should at least create some continuity.

“I feel really good about it from the start, just making sure the staff is in place and getting all that in order,” Grizzard said. “Then going through NFL free agency, moving on to the college draft.”

Grizzard is in a good spot, inheriting a top-five offense from 2024. They were the NFL's only team to rank top-five in total yards per game (399.6, fourth), rushing yards per game (149.2, fourth), passing yards per game (250.4, third) and points scored per game (29.5, fourth).

“What we’ve been harping, in certain categories, it was a good statistical year. At the end of the day, the points per game can always go up, essentially, everything can go up,” he said. “We can improve our fundamentals and techniques, ask the right questions, and push the guy beside you.”

Last season, quarterback Baker Mayfield put up the best statistical numbers of any season in his career. But there is room for improvement when it comes to protecting the football. Mayfield was tied for the league lead with 16 interceptions.

“We addressed not only him but the whole unit on the turnovers,” Grizzard said. “The turnovers were unacceptable, and it’s not just him or the backs or the receivers. Being something that needs to go down from what it was last year. It’s been an open dialogue with all those guys, they’ve taken to it, we’ve harped on it, and they’ve done a good job so far in some of the drills we’ve been doing.”

The Bucs will begin OTA voluntary offseason workouts on May 27.