NCAA finds 58% of students have gambled at least once in college

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA released results from a new survey of college students that found 58% of 18-22-year-olds have "engaged in at least one sports betting activity."

According to the survey, 67% of students living on campus are bettors and tended to bet at a higher frequency than others. The NCAA said 41% of college students who bet on sports have placed a bet on their school's team, and 35% have used a student bookmaker.

"Sports betting has increased interest in sports of all kinds, including college sports, which is great for our fans, but the NCAA and everyone from coaches to athletics department staff and college presidents must better understand what impact sports betting may have on student-athletes," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The NCAA said sports wagering was "widespread on college campuses" and that advertisements for gambling had been a "major influence."

The survey found 63% of students recalled seeing betting ads and 58% of those students were more likely to bet after seeing the ads.

Another stat the NCAA reported in the survey was that 16% of students said they had engaged in at least one risky behavior surrounding gambling, and 6% reported having previously lost more than $500 on sports betting in a single day.

Overall, the survey found the Northeast United States had the largest portion of college student gamblers while the West had the lowest at 54%.

Read the full results below:



April 2023 NCAA Gambling Re... by ABC Action News