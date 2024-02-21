Naoyuki Uwasawa hopes to grow with Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed Naoyukui Uwasawa to a minor-league contract with the chance to make the opening-day roster with the big league club.

Uwasawa’s dream of playing in the major leagues began five years ago while pitching for the Japanese national team against Team USA.

“After that, I tried to watch the games over here,” Uwasawa said via team interpreter Taishi Terashima. “A lot of guys came to the Rays, and they became successful as a pitcher. 2018, that’s when everything kind of started.”

Uwasawa had another major league offer from another team but chose to sign a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay because of the team’s reputation for getting the very best out of their pitchers.

“During spring training, I am going to compete for a spot on the opening day roster,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m still going to work to get better as a pitcher in Triple-A. Nothing is going to change.”

The 30-year-old right-hander has played pro ball since 2013. He’s a three-time all-star and has a career 3.19 ERA. He spent the last nine seasons with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

“I asked — I can’t believe it — I asked him how long he’s played for, and he said ‘12 years.’ He looks like he’s 18 years old,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Uwasawa has a youthful exuberance and the motivation to improve.

“This is my year to show everyone in the States what I am capable of doing,” he said. “They offered me an opportunity to grow as a pitcher. This is my spot for me.”

“Just a very personable guy, impressive guy,” Cash added. “He’s done a lot of really good things over in that league, and we’re fortunate that we have him over here. He seemed very eager to get with Kyle [Snyder], see what was going to help him be the best version of himself over here in this league. But just impressed with how excited he was to be here and kind of ingrain himself within the clubhouse.”

Uwasawa does have a March 23 assignment clause in his contract — meaning if another team says it will add him to their 40-man roster, the Rays have to do so or let him go.