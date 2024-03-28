Watch Now
Sports

Actions

MLB, Players Association agree to place Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1

Wander Franco
WFTS
Tampa Bay Rays second-year player Wander Franco
Wander Franco
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:00:57-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — MLB and the Player's Association agreed to place Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1.

The administrative leave comes as Franco continues to deal with multiple charges in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican prosecutors originally accused Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges.

By Jan. 9, Wander Franco was facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence. Franco now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday.

Franco was conditionally released from a jail in the northern province of Puerto Plata after being detained for a week. He was ordered to pay 2 million Dominican pesos ($34,000) as a type of deposit and is required to meet with authorities once a month in the Dominican Republic as the investigation continues.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.