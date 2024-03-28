MLB, Players Association agree to place Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — MLB and the Player's Association agreed to place Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1.

The administrative leave comes as Franco continues to deal with multiple charges in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican prosecutors originally accused Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges.

By Jan. 9, Wander Franco was facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence. Franco now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday.

Franco was conditionally released from a jail in the northern province of Puerto Plata after being detained for a week. He was ordered to pay 2 million Dominican pesos ($34,000) as a type of deposit and is required to meet with authorities once a month in the Dominican Republic as the investigation continues.