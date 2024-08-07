Military members tackle NFL drills at Buccaneers' training camp

TAMPA, Fla — Inside the Buccaneers training facility a different group of players ran the 40-yard dash, showed off their throwing arms, and did other drills fit for an NFL player.

“I think we got some more down there. Some receiving gauntlet. I never heard of that one, but we will see how it goes,” said Coast Guard member Jean Vargas.

Vargas and his team are out of the Sector St. Petersburg Coast Guard base.

“I’m here with the Coast Guard representing so hopefully we win this year. Just like last year,” he said.

About a hundred military members were here for the USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.

“It’s very much a competition. Sometimes within the same unit. So Sector St. Pete Coast Guard has four teams. Some of them have two teams but they are all competing against each other,” said USAA, Military Affairs Representative Shelina Frey.

Airmen Anastacia Harris is stationed at MacDill Air Force Base.

“I think it's awesome so far. I’m competitive, motivated, and ready to do well for the team,” said Air Force Airmen Anastacia Harris who is stationed at MacDill Air Force.

Before the boot camp, the military members and their families got to watch training camp and meet the Bucs.

But then it was their turn to train.

In the end, the team from SOCOM at MacDill took the boot camp title. The team is made up of four soldiers from the Army and one Marine.

“We know how the military prepares to fight wars and to take care of our nation’s business. But today is a little bit on the fun side. How does an NFL team prepare to go out, play, and win,” said Frey.

