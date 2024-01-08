Michael Penix, Jr.'s long road from Tampa Bay Tech to the National Championship Game

TAMPA, Fla. — Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. has a chance Monday to enter rarified air if his team can capture the national championship with a victory over Michigan. And while Seattle is a long way from Tampa, the ties couldn't be stronger.

Penix's parents said they knew a long time ago that their son could be a star. His mother, Takisha, said she saw something special in Michael, Jr. while he was playing quarterback at 7 and 8 years old.

The Penix's raised Michael, Jr. in Dade City and he went on to play high school football at Tampa Bay Tech.

As a senior at Tampa Bay Tech, Michael, Jr. threw for more than 2,100 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He was a dual threat, also rushing for more than 440 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final high school season.

WFTS Michael Penix Jr's parents look at pictures of him over the years

When it was time for college, Michael, Jr. enrolled at Indiana University. He gave the Hoosiers a spark and made the team relevant in the Big Ten again. But the thing that Michael battled the most wasn't other teams; it was injuries.

In 2018, he appeared in three games as a true freshman before blowing out his ACL in October. In November 2019, Michael dislocated the SC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, again ending his season prematurely.

By 2020, Penix was again leading the Hoosiers to as high as 7th in the AP poll. He was a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate and led his team to a win over Michigan, throwing three touchdowns along the way.

But, he re-tore his ACL against Maryland and his season was done. In 2021, his season again ended after only five games when he suffered a dislocated joint in his throwing shoulder.

That's when Penix decided to leave Indiana and head to the Pacific Northwest and the Washington Huskies, and that's when the magic kicked in again.

In 13 games during the 2022 season, Penix threw for more than 4,600 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. But he was far from done.

During the 2023 campaign, Penix has thrown for 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while leading his team to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist for the season.

"His attitude and work ethic just keeps improving, his leadership is continuing to grow," said Michael's father, Michael Penix, Sr. "He came a long way with his work ethic. He's always putting in work. On Saturday's he'll come."

While the Penix's home has many of the countless trophies her son has earned, there's still a spot for one more the family would like to bring home Monday night.

"Michigan has a really good defense. We have a good offense...and a good quarterback," said Takisha Penix. "We're going to win. I'm confident in this."