Messi will play in Inter Miami game against Orlando City in Tampa on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Inter Miami CF coach confirmed Lionel Messi will play against Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium on Friday.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Messi, as well as other starters, will play in the final preseason match in Tampa. Mascherano said he aims for all Inter Miami players to get "as many minutes possible."

Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Rob Higgins, said, "Very few people get an opportunity to be in the stands to see the greatest player of all time in their sport play, and it's happening right here in our hometown this Friday."

The game kicks off Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.