Messi and Inter Miami CF tie Orlando City SC at Raymond James Friday night

Mike Carlson/AP
Lionel Messi, left center, of Inter Miami FC is chased by Cesar Araujo of Orlando City during the first half of a preseason MLS soccer match on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
TAMPA, Fla. — After months of waiting, international soccer superstar Lionel Messi took to the pitch at Raymond James Stadium Friday night with his Inter Miami CF teammates for a friendly match.

While the focus was clearly on Messi, Inter Miami CF trailed for much of the second half. In added extra time, Fata Picault hit a right-footed shot from very close range to tie the game.

The tying goal came at 90 + 3 minutes, the last goal either team scored for the night. After 95 minutes of play, the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The game was played in front of at least 40,000 fans at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Tampa, it was the latest in a series of major sporting events the city has hosted or will host, including the Super Bowl, CFP National Championship Game, Georgia vs. Florida, not to mention the Bucs.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami FC makes a pass during the second half of a preseason MLS soccer match against Orlando City on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)


