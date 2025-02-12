Messi and Inter Miami CF tie Orlando City SC at Raymond James Friday night

TAMPA, Fla. — After months of waiting, international soccer superstar Lionel Messi took to the pitch at Raymond James Stadium Friday night with his Inter Miami CF teammates for a friendly match.
While the focus was clearly on Messi, Inter Miami CF trailed for much of the second half. In added extra time, Fata Picault hit a right-footed shot from very close range to tie the game.
The tying goal came at 90 + 3 minutes, the last goal either team scored for the night. After 95 minutes of play, the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
The game was played in front of at least 40,000 fans at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
For Tampa, it was the latest in a series of major sporting events the city has hosted or will host, including the Super Bowl, CFP National Championship Game, Georgia vs. Florida, not to mention the Bucs.
"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.