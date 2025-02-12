Messi and Inter Miami CF tie Orlando City SC at Raymond James Friday night

TAMPA, Fla. — After months of waiting, international soccer superstar Lionel Messi took to the pitch at Raymond James Stadium Friday night with his Inter Miami CF teammates for a friendly match.

While the focus was clearly on Messi, Inter Miami CF trailed for much of the second half. In added extra time, Fata Picault hit a right-footed shot from very close range to tie the game.

The tying goal came at 90 + 3 minutes, the last goal either team scored for the night. After 95 minutes of play, the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The game was played in front of at least 40,000 fans at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Tampa, it was the latest in a series of major sporting events the city has hosted or will host, including the Super Bowl, CFP National Championship Game, Georgia vs. Florida, not to mention the Bucs.

