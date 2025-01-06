Mayfield and Bucs look to wipe out Washington in Wild Card Round

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers start their playoff journey in the same place where the season started, against the same team they started against: the Washington Commanders.

Tampa Bay will play in the team's fifth straight postseason. In Week 18, the Bucs won their fourth-straight NFC South title in a thrilling victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The win earned the Bucs the third seed in the NFC, the team's highest seeding since the playoffs expanded to seven teams.

The Bucs have been on a tear in the last few weeks, winning six of the team's last seven games. However, Tampa has done that against a schedule primarily made up of non-playoff teams, including two wins over the Carolina Panthers, one versus the New York Giants, and one against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But not to make light of the Bucs' run to the playoffs, when Tampa Bay did play a playoff team, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay destroyed them, 40-17 in Los Angeles.

When Tampa Bay plays at Raymond James Field in the Wild Card Round, it will feature one of the league's most potent offenses and a defense that, when it's on, is one of the best in the NFC.

Tampa Bay's offense ranks fourth in points and third in total yards this season. The Bucs' passing attack, helmed by star quarterback Baker Mayfield, has scored 41 passing touchdowns and seen Mayfield complete more than 71% of his passes.

But unlike in years past, this Bucs team can also run the football.

Tampa's rushing attack is a two-headed beast, with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White combining to run for more than 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. The Bucs' running game ranks fourth in yards gained and third in yards per attempt.

On the other side of the field, Washington will enter Tampa with a 12-5 record, driven by the talents of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The rookie QB completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. But that's only part of his game. He's also run the ball 148 times for 891 yards and an additional six touchdowns.

Daniels has given Washington the best quarterback play as a rookie since Robert Griffin III in 2012, and the Commanders are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Sunday night's Wild Card game between the Commanders and Bucs will be the second time the two teams have met this season.

In Week 1, Washington came to Tampa and never led in a game Tampa won 37-20. Mayfield feasted on the Commanders defense, throwing for 289 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Daniels had a quiet debut, throwing for 184 yards and rushing for another 88 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a different Washington team and a much more experienced Jayden Daniels the Bucs will face.

Tampa Bay could get a boost if All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. can go after sitting out the last four straight games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 14. The Bucs' secondary could also see Jamel Dean back in the lineup.

Both players would give Tampa a much better secondary for Todd Bowles to come up with multiple looks to throw at Daniels.

The Commanders vs. Buccaneers Wild Card Round game will kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.