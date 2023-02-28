Lutz flag football star trying out for 15U national team

TAMPA, Fla. — Team USA is putting together its Junior National Under-15 Flag Football team with a tryout in Charlotte this weekend.

One player that hopes to make the cut is a six-spot star at Lutz Middle School.

Kaylin “KK” Ramsey, 14, can throw, catch and run. KK can do it all on the football field.

“Most of the time I play quarterback, I play safety,” Ramsey said. “I love to catch. My coach knows that.”

“She’s quick, she’s strong, she’s elusive,” her grandfather, Al Rosen, said. “She knows the game of football.”

The game of flag football might put her on the national stage. Ramey is trying out with 24 other girls to make the cut for Team USA — an opportunity she never dreamed of.

“I was like, ‘no way.’ It was just shocking,” Ramsey said. “It’s a big thing because it’s everyone. When you hear that, you’re like it’s hard to believe. It meant a lot.”

Ramsey loves the competition. The Team USA coaches will love her arm strength. She won the long toss competition at the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas by throwing not only the longest for her age but all ages.

“My mom and aunt come up to me and say, ‘you just beat the 17-year-olds, too.’ I was like, ‘oh.’ I had the furthest girls throw there. It’s pretty special,” Ramsey said.

The tryout will narrow down from 25 players to a final roster size of 12.

“I’m nervous. I am,” Ramsey said.

“And hopefully become a member of Team USA, and go out there and lead and dominate,” Rosen added.