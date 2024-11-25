Lightning to host Hockey Fights Cancer night at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is joining in the fight against cancer with its annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” game tonight against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena.

Before puck-drop, fans are encouraged to fill out “I Fight For” cards to hold up during the pre-game to honor people who are battling or have battled cancer.

After the morning skate, Lightning players filled up two walls of the cards to show support for people they care about.

“You’re right, it does transcend the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “You walk down the hallway, and you see all the names and all the people that are affected. We’re filling up two hallways; you can fill up two cities.:

The NHL founded the “Hockey Fights Cancer” initiative in 1998. To date, the program has donated more than $16 million to support cancer programs. Locally, the Lightning are teamed up with Moffitt Cancer Center.

“It’s a huge night for everyone, for us, the fans, for people going through that kind of stuff,” Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak said. “It’s amazing what the hockey community is doing, supporting sick people and the cancer patients. It’s amazing to see the support. We’ll hopefully get a W for everybody.”

“It’s something you can’t give up the fight for,” Cooper added. “The more we can make people aware, the better off we’ll be.”

Tampa Bay looks to get back in the win column tonight against a Colorado team that is riding a three-game winning streak, while the Bolts have lost two in a row.

The puck drop is set for 7 p.m.