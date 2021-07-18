Lightning reveal protected list ahead of Expansion Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs that will provide players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The Kraken's selection of 30 players, one from each NHL Club with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights, will be revealed live from Seattle in a special 90-minute broadcast on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Protected

Anthony Cirelli (F)

Nikita Kucherov (F)

Brayden Point (F)

Steven Stamkos (F)

Erik Cernak (D)

Victor Hedman (D)

Ryan McDonagh (D)

Mikhail Sergachev (D)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)

Available

Alex Barre-Boulet (F)

Blake Coleman (F)

Ross Colton (F)

Yanni Gourde (F)

Tyler Johnson (F)

Mathieu Joseph (F)

Boris Katchouk (F)

Alex Killorn (F)

Pat Maroon (F)

Boo Nieves (F)

Ondrej Palat (F)

Taylor Raddysh (F)

Gemel Smith (F)

Otto Somppi (F)

Mitchell Stephens (F)

Daniel Walcott (F)

Luke Witkowski (F)

Andreas Borgman (D)

Fredrik Claesson (D)

Sean Day (D)

Cal Foote (D)

Brian Lashoff (D)

Dominik Masin (D)

Jan Rutta (D)

David Savard (D)

Luke Schenn (D)

Ben Thomas (D)

Christopher Gibson (G)

Spencer Martin (G)

Curtis McElhinney (G)