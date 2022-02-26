Watch
Lightning players create family memories with Nashville outdoor game

Lightning will play Predators Saturday night
Only six players on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s roster have played in an NHL outdoor game — so for many of the Bolts’ players, Saturday night’s Stadium Series game is a unique experience.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 25, 2022
For team captain Steven Stamkos, an outdoor game brings back childhood memories of playing the game on frozen ponds in Canada.

“That is where I spent the majority of my time, my birthday was in February,” Stamkos told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “So every birthday party I can remember was on the pond. The invite said wear your long johns, bring you skates and your stick. Pizza and hot chocolate. Those were the best memories I had was growing up on the pond. At least here, you don’t have to worry about falling through the ice.”

The team got a feel for the outdoor ice with one-hour Friday night practice and a post-practice family skate. The temperature in Nashville was close to freezing by the time practice ended.

“It was cold,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “The big gripe was that I ran practice too long, they had to sit there and watch it in the cold and I should’ve had family skate first.”

“These are what you soak up as a father and you want to give a glimpse to kids at what your job is like,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said.

The puck drops inside Nissan Stadium between the Lightning and Nashville Predators is 7:30 p.m.

