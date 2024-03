Bolts are coming off a successful 4-0-1 road trip

Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 27, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning open a three-game homestand tonight against the first-place Boston Bruins.

Bolts are 6-0-1 since acquiring Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba at the trade deadline

Tampa Bay is 2-1-0 vs. Boston this season and 1-0-0 on home ice

Lightning hold the top wild-card spot with 11 games left in the regular season

