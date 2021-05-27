Lightning increase attendance for 2nd round to 13,500 fans

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday it will increase attendance to 13,500 fans inside Amalie Arena for the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, ABC Action News' Kyle Burger reported.

#TBLightning announced they are increasing fan capacity to 13,500 fans at Amalie Arena for the second round. #GoBolts — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 27, 2021

The team has nearly doubled the number of fans allowed inside the arena since the start of the playoffs.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Florida Panthers

The Lightning doesn't know who they will play in the second round or if they will have home-ice advantage. It will be either the Carolina Hurricanes or Nashville Predators as they play Game 6 in their series Thursday night. If Carolina wins, they will have home-ice advantage based on playoff seeding. If Nashville wins, Tampa Bay will have home-ice advantage in the second round.

Tampa Bay made it to the second round of the playoffs with a resounding 4-0 knockout win over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the series Wednesday night.

To purchase Lightning tickets, click here.

