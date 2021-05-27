Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Lightning increase attendance for 2nd round to 13,500 fans

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lightning Panthers Hockey
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:44:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday it will increase attendance to 13,500 fans inside Amalie Arena for the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, ABC Action News' Kyle Burger reported.

The team has nearly doubled the number of fans allowed inside the arena since the start of the playoffs.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Florida Panthers

The Lightning doesn't know who they will play in the second round or if they will have home-ice advantage. It will be either the Carolina Hurricanes or Nashville Predators as they play Game 6 in their series Thursday night. If Carolina wins, they will have home-ice advantage based on playoff seeding. If Nashville wins, Tampa Bay will have home-ice advantage in the second round.

Tampa Bay made it to the second round of the playoffs with a resounding 4-0 knockout win over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the series Wednesday night.

To purchase Lightning tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.