Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Florida Panthers

Watch parties being held inside Amalie Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his first of two goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Posted at 4:08 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 04:08:26-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is inviting hockey fans to attend viewing parties for its first round series against the Florida Panthers.

Parties for away games will be held inside Amalie Arena. Fans will be able to enjoy special giveaways, concession deals, live entertainment, and appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

Tickets are $10 a person. Socially distant pods of between one and six people are available. Doors will open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

Viewing parties for fans unable to purchase tickets to the Lightning's home games against the Panthers will be held outside on Ford Thunder Alley, the Pepsi Porch and in the CIgar City Taproom Downtown.

The first home party will take place on Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the party in Ford Thunder Alley are $5 per person. Pods of one to eight people are available. Fans can enjoy live music, giveaways and more.

Tickets for both the Pepsi Porch and Cigar City Taproom Downtown viewing parties start at $40 a person and include a buffet meal & unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets must be pre-purchased and you must purchase all the tickets for a table.

Fans with home game viewing party tickets can arrive up to three hours before game time.

A portion of the proceeds from the watch parties will benefit the Lightning Foundation.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for the viewing parties, click here.

