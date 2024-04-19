Lightning celebrate neurodiversity with new sensory room

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning head coach Jon Cooper summed up why he loves it when the playoffs come around.

"The emotional investment you get from the players, especially in that first round. What I consider the most exciting round in playoffs in any sport is that first round. It’s emotional chaos," he said after the regular season finale against Toronto.

Sometimes that chaos can be a little overwhelming for fans who are sensitive to too much light and booming noise, which are common at every Lightning home game.

That's why the Bolts set up a sensory room inside Amalie Arena. It's a relaxed environment for fans who might need to take a break from the excitement.

"We want to make sure we have something for everybody in terms of our concerts and events," said Elizabeth Frazier, who serves as the Lightning's Executive Vice President of Community Relations and Social Impact. "When everybody comes, we are welcoming to people of all different types of abilities and disabilities."

Lightning forward and MVP candidate Nikita Kucherov became the fifth player in NHL history to rack up 100 assists in a single season. Much like Kucherov's teammates, the Lightning Foundation got an assist from USF to help get the sensory room up and running.

"We were really fortunate to partner with the University of South Florida C.A.R.D., which is the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. They are experts in this space. So they were able to advise us of the type of furniture, the type of hangings on the wall, the things we need to have in the room," Frazier explained. "We want to able to tap into the expertise with USF C.A.R.D. so we can make this as welcoming in a quiet, welcoming place for anyone who needs it."

Amalie Arena is used for more than just hockey, and the sensory room is open for every event held at 401 Channelside Drive.

"Hockey games can be loud, but concert events can also be really, really loud. So it’s important that we have the things like the headphones. We’ve got the foam pucks," Frazier added. "Different things for different tactile reasons if people need to find comfort in different ways."

Frazier said it's just another example of how Lightning owner Jeff Vinik wants his franchise to be successful on and off the ice.

"It’s a true joy to be able to do so much good in our community, and be able to use the platform of hockey to do so much good."

The Lightning open the 2024 playoffs on Sunday when they travel to Sunrise to take on the Florida Panthers. Puck drop for game one of the best-of-seven series is set for 12:30 p.m.