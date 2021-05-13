Lightning begin 2021 Quest for the Cup Sunday against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. — The wait for 2021 playoff hockey for Tampa Bay Lightning fans ends this Sunday when the team embarks on another Quest for the Cup!

The team announced Wednesday the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round series against the Florida Panthers will start Sunday in Fort Lauderdale at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will also be played at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday at 8 p.m. From there, the series will shift back to Tampa as the Lightning open the home slate of games in the first round.

The puck will drop next Thursday at the AMALIE Arena for Game 3 of the first round series against the Panthers. That will be followed by Game 4 against the Panthers on Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the AMALIE Arena.

If the series goes to Games 5-7, the games will take place as follows: Game 5 in Fort Lauderdale on May 24 (Time TBD), Game 6 at AMALIE Arena on May 26 (Time TBD), Game 7 in Fort Lauderdale on May 28 (Time TBD).

The Lightning have had a hard time taming the Panthers this season, posting a 3-5 record against them. Overall, the Panthers have outscored the Panthers, 31-24 on the season and Tampa Bay has been giving up 3.88 goals per game against Florida.