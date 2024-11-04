Latest Bucs gear in high demand for Monday Night

TAMPA, Fla. — Stephen Sherman, owner of Heads and Tails in South Tampa, is happy to be back stocking shelves with sports gear from all the local pro and college teams.

Like thousands of people across Tampa Bay, he was affected by the storms, and part of his sign was destroyed.

“So I think the biggest thing about sports, especially locally, is that it brings us out of the darkness of the hard times and gives us something to look forward to,” said Sherman.

Fans are certainly looking forward to Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

“My other shirts were too big, I probably lost 30 pounds, but I'll probably gain it back. Monday Night Football, go Bucs,” said one fan.

Then there’s Ruth Tavarez. She’s picking out outfits for herself and her grandchildren.

“I just love adding Bucs' gear because every year something different, something new comes out, and of course, you have to have it,” said Tavarez.

Heads and Tails is proud to offer gear fans can’t find anywhere else, like the Shake N Bake shirts.

“And this shirt flies off the shelves all the time. We have it in creamsicle, but the white one is super slick,” said Sherman. “I mean, it’s all about swag, right? Everyone wants to drip new swag for all the games, so even mid-season, we get new stuff in to change it up.”

The store has even begun partnering with local, independent vendors and artists, like jewelry designer Erika Williner.

She said there’s nothing better than seeing her football earrings or Bucs' purse being fashioned by a fan at a watch party or the game.

“That is the best feeling ever as an artist. That's all I wish because that’s priceless,” said Williner.

Fans can even wear the same gear as their favorite players, like the black and red reverse hat that Baker Mayfield actually wore when he resigned his contract.

So whether it’s a hat, jacket, shirt or helmet, Heads and Tails said whatever you wear during the game, wear it with pride.