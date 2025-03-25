Jon Cooper celebrates 12 years as Bolts head coach

TAMPA, Fla. — Twelve years ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise was forever changed. On March 25, 2013, it was announced that Jon Cooper would become head coach.

“Wow, 12 years. If that’s the case, it’s been a pretty good run because it feels like I just started yesterday,” Cooper said.

Good run? It’s been a great run. Cooper has led the Bolts to four Stanley Cup Finals, winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, and has qualified for the playoffs in 10 of his 11 full seasons. His overall record is 565-304-80.

Cooper is the longest-tenured coach currently in the NHL.

“I used to wear every game on my sleeve,” he said. “I would ride the emotions of every shift and of every game. If you do that you’re coaching life will get a little shorter.”

Now, Cooper’s coaching approach is to take a step back and look at the big picture.

“The team will follow the coach,” he said. “If you’re hard on the refs, they’re hard on the refs. If you’re excited on the bench, players will be excited. For me to control my mood, I hope the players will follow in that way.”

“I think the best thing is that he’s always speaking the truth if you’re playing great, he’s good to us, but if you’re playing not-so-great, he’s going to tell you,” defenseman Erik Cernak said. “He’s honest with you and always keeps you motivated.”

From the players to the front office, Cooper believes success is all about the people you work with.

“I’m a big believer in you surround yourself with good people and good things will happen,” Cooper said. “There’s been a common owner, and a group that’s now come with us that shares the same philosophies, common general manager, common coach. Just the same group that’s believed in the same thing for over a decade now.”

The Lightning will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.