Jesuit lacrosse duo named to All-American team

TAMPA, Fla. — Jesuit lacrosse senior attacker Colin Kruger is a nightmare for his opponents.

“It depends where I have the defender, but there is a lot of times where I like to use my body because I am bigger than a lot of people and faster,” Kruger said.

Kruger scored 46 goals in 20 games during his senior season, fueling the Tigers to back-to-back FHSAA State Semifinal appearances.

Jesuit came two wins shy of a state championship, but Kruger and teammate S.K. Moore were named USA Lacrosse All-Americans for their outstanding seasons. Kruger credits Moore for getting him into the sport, to begin with.

“I was playing football as a young kid. My neighbors, their son started playing. He plays here, too,” Kruger said. "He’s the other All-American on the team. His family made a team. We all started as football kids and started playing lacrosse. It developed into much more than that."

Kruger’s accolades this season are even more impressive, knowing that he battled back from shoulder and knee surgeries and a fractured thumb.

“I thought I was going to be out for the season, so I am actually very happy that I got back in and could play and help the team out,” he said.

His persistence is paying off, earning him a scholarship to play lacrosse at Boston University.

"It’s all I ever wanted in my life coming up as a young kid,” Kruger said. “I knew I wanted to go D-I, go to college for sports. Now that it finally happens, I leave in July, so it’s really coming up on us.”

Moore will also continue his lacrosse career at High Point University.

In addition to Kruger and Moore, other USA Lacrosse All-Americans in the Gulf Coast Region include Turner Ashby (Plant), Michael Busweiler (Plant), Chris Ferrini (Mitchell), Peyton Kassay (Alonso) and Sean Laureano (Cardinal Mooney).