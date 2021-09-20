Jaguars regular-season losing streak hits 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their losing ways on Sunday, dropping a 17th straight regular-season game in a 23-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Things have gotten so bad in Jacksonville, the team took to social media Sunday to promise the fans it will get better.

While the team implored the fans to stick with them, the team on the field put up a fight against the Broncos, but just didn't have the talent to pull out a victory. Number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence isn't used to this type of situation as a starting quarterback.

Last week was his first regular-season loss in a game in his football career. With that streak now broken, the new streak is now two straight losses to start his NFL career. In those two games, Lawrence has thrown for 450 yards, 4 touchdowns, and five interceptions, including three interceptions in the loss to the Broncos. He's also completing just 50 percent of his passes two games into the 2021 NFL season.

The problem for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is finding a likely victory on the schedule. Looking at the Jags' schedule, they will be underdogs this week against the Arizona Cardinals and likely next week on the road against an upstart Bengals team.

The next game will have Tennessee likely favored big over Jacksonville before they head across the Atlantic Ocean to play the Miami Dolphins. If the Dolphins play as poorly as they did against the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville will likely have the best shot at a victory until Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

That said, if Jacksonville keeps losing until Week 6 against the Dolphins, the team will have racked up 20 straight losses. That would eclipse the Detroit Lions who lost 19 straight games and have the Jaguars behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26 straight losses) and the Chicago Cardinals (29 consecutive losses) in the NFL record book.