Jags' Urban Meyer apologizes for actions that were "just stupid"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for “being a distraction” after a video surfaced over the weekend showing a young woman dancing close to his lap.

Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it." That's the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility. He said his actions were "just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

"I've always been so defensive of (my players)," Meyer said, according to ESPN.com. "I remember when Trevor (Lawrence) told me he was going to go to Vegas for his bachelor party. I was just like, 'My gosh, man, be careful and surround yourself because I've seen this happen."

Meyer added in remarks to his team that, "a coach should not be a distraction."

But, beyond this incident, Meyer has struggled on and off the field since taking over the Jaguars in the offseason.

One of his coaching hires, Chris Doyle, drew immediate concern as soon his hiring was announced. Doyle lost his job at the University of Iowa after players accused him of bullying and racist remarks. Doyle eventually pulled out of the job before officially taking over.

On the field, the Jaguars have not won a game this season, though did get close against the Bengals last Thursday. Still, the Jaguars have lost 19 straight games as a franchise dating back to Week 2 of last season. If the Jags lose this weekend, they will join the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl era and the Chicago Cardinals in the pre-Super Bowl era as the only teams to lose at least 20 straight games.

The Jags' best opportunity to win is likely a Week 6 matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins team. The Jags will have a bye after that game. If they don't beat Miami, the next best shot at a victory is likely either in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons or Week 15 against the Houston Texans.